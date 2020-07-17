All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:35 PM

331 San Antonio Way

331 San Antonio Way · (916) 238-1650
Location

331 San Antonio Way, Sacramento, CA 95819
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
range
refrigerator
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/CO08xlWKREY

Completely remodeled studio located in Sacramento! This charming studio has a good sized kitchen which also includes a stove and fridge! Complete with a walk in closet,an updated bathroom and a washing machine and dyer! Enjoy neighborhood walks to McKinley Park, or walk to DFX Pilates or East Sac Fitness to get your work-out on. Conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and more!

Rent: $1195 INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.

Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 07/01/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 San Antonio Way have any available units?
331 San Antonio Way has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 San Antonio Way have?
Some of 331 San Antonio Way's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 San Antonio Way currently offering any rent specials?
331 San Antonio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 San Antonio Way pet-friendly?
No, 331 San Antonio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 331 San Antonio Way offer parking?
No, 331 San Antonio Way does not offer parking.
Does 331 San Antonio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 San Antonio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 San Antonio Way have a pool?
No, 331 San Antonio Way does not have a pool.
Does 331 San Antonio Way have accessible units?
No, 331 San Antonio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 331 San Antonio Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 San Antonio Way does not have units with dishwashers.
