Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:57 AM

3248 Iberian Drive

3248 Iberian Drive · (916) 515-0121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3248 Iberian Drive, Sacramento, CA 95833
South Natomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3248 Iberian Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MARCH 28th FROM 11:30 - 12:00 PM! NEWLY RENOVATED, CONTEMPORARY 2 BED, 2 BATH, NEW APPLIANCE - NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MARCH 28th FROM 11:30 - 12:00 PM

Freshly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage half plex in quiet neighborhood of Natomas. New interior paint, new tile flooring throughout home, crown moulding, doors, baseboard. Cozy kitchen with painted white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator, dishwasher, 4 burner electric stove. Existing washer and dryer (no warranty).

Master bedroom with ensuite bath and opening to private courtyard. Secondary bedroom with double doors. Small backyard with concrete patio.

Conveniently close shopping, schools, parks, Hwy 5 and 80, downtown and international airport.

Rent: $1600/month. Security deposit: $1600.Tenant pays $130/month for water,sewer,garbage: Tenant is responsible for PG&E gas service and SMUD electric service under tenant's own account. Application fee:$40 per adult.When applying, please provide 1 month's bank statements, one month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference, copy of driver's license. NO SMOKING, NO VAPING, NO PETS, NO DRUGS.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. No pets allowed. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial.

Income, Credit & Rental History Requirements: 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit scores must be 600 and above. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit.

Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.

For more information, please call 916-205-2265 or 916-949-9499

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4658191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 Iberian Drive have any available units?
3248 Iberian Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 Iberian Drive have?
Some of 3248 Iberian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 Iberian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3248 Iberian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 Iberian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3248 Iberian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3248 Iberian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3248 Iberian Drive does offer parking.
Does 3248 Iberian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3248 Iberian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 Iberian Drive have a pool?
No, 3248 Iberian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3248 Iberian Drive have accessible units?
No, 3248 Iberian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 Iberian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 Iberian Drive has units with dishwashers.
