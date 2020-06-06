3248 Iberian Drive

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MARCH 28th FROM 11:30 - 12:00 PM! NEWLY RENOVATED, CONTEMPORARY 2 BED, 2 BATH, NEW APPLIANCE - NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.



Freshly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage half plex in quiet neighborhood of Natomas. New interior paint, new tile flooring throughout home, crown moulding, doors, baseboard. Cozy kitchen with painted white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator, dishwasher, 4 burner electric stove. Existing washer and dryer (no warranty).



Master bedroom with ensuite bath and opening to private courtyard. Secondary bedroom with double doors. Small backyard with concrete patio.



Conveniently close shopping, schools, parks, Hwy 5 and 80, downtown and international airport.



Rent: $1600/month. Security deposit: $1600.Tenant pays $130/month for water,sewer,garbage: Tenant is responsible for PG&E gas service and SMUD electric service under tenant's own account. Application fee:$40 per adult.When applying, please provide 1 month's bank statements, one month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference, copy of driver's license. NO SMOKING, NO VAPING, NO PETS, NO DRUGS.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. No pets allowed. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial.



Income, Credit & Rental History Requirements: 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit scores must be 600 and above. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit.



Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.



For more information, please call 916-205-2265 or 916-949-9499



