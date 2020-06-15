3109 C Street

Amenities

Cozy East Sacramento Home with a roomy kitchen. - Exceptional McKinley park 2 bedroom 1 bath with a ton of charm. This home includes hardwood floors, dual pane windows, a completely remodeled kitchen, and a sanctuary-like backyard minutes from McKinley Park for a jog and very close to all the conveniences that downtown has to offer. Water, Sewer, Garbage and Landscaper is included in the rent.



Due to the overwhelming response to this property listing, we will be showing it to pre-qualified applicants by appt.



We are looking for qualified renters with

a credit score of about 650 (or letter of explanation on anything lower) and

3 times the rent in income and

longevity in employment



If you have not driven by to see the neighborhood and location of the house, please do so.



Contact us with your questions and appointment for a viewing. leasingagent@rmpropmgmt.com. Phones calls will not be returned, please email.



Ready to rent this property? Go online and submit your application at our secure website: www.rmpropmgmt.com/vacancies.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4837141)