Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3109 C Street

3109 C Street · (916) 987-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3109 C Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3109 C Street · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy East Sacramento Home with a roomy kitchen. - Exceptional McKinley park 2 bedroom 1 bath with a ton of charm. This home includes hardwood floors, dual pane windows, a completely remodeled kitchen, and a sanctuary-like backyard minutes from McKinley Park for a jog and very close to all the conveniences that downtown has to offer. Water, Sewer, Garbage and Landscaper is included in the rent.

Due to the overwhelming response to this property listing, we will be showing it to pre-qualified applicants by appt.

We are looking for qualified renters with
a credit score of about 650 (or letter of explanation on anything lower) and
3 times the rent in income and
longevity in employment

If you have not driven by to see the neighborhood and location of the house, please do so.

Contact us with your questions and appointment for a viewing. leasingagent@rmpropmgmt.com. Phones calls will not be returned, please email.

Ready to rent this property? Go online and submit your application at our secure website: www.rmpropmgmt.com/vacancies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4837141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 C Street have any available units?
3109 C Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 3109 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
3109 C Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 C Street pet-friendly?
No, 3109 C Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3109 C Street offer parking?
No, 3109 C Street does not offer parking.
Does 3109 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 C Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 C Street have a pool?
No, 3109 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 3109 C Street have accessible units?
No, 3109 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 C Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 C Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 C Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 C Street does not have units with air conditioning.
