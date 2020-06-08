Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

•2958 Frigate Bird Drive Sacramento CA 95834

• 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath-Approx 2210 square foot home.

• 2 Living room areas plus fireplace.

• Upgraded Carpets Fire Place Granite Counter Toop and wooden Floors

• Master Bedroom plus 3 rooms and 2 full baths upstairs.

• 0-bedroom downstairs with half-full bath.

• Big Backyard

• Tenant pays water sewer garbage.



Rental Information:

• Section 8 is welcome

• Monthly Rent: $2499 which doesn’t include Water Sewer garbage

• Tenant pays for all other utilities including Water Sewer Garbage

• Security deposit $2499

• Restrictions: no illegal drugs, no daycare use, no roommate sharing, no subletting, 5 persons Max in the household.

• Home Showing Appointment: Please call to arrange an appointment to see this house.

• Rent will be deposited directly to the landlord’s bank account no later than the 5th of each month.

• Looking for someone who will take care of the home as their own.

• 1 Pet welcome

• Available for Move-In June 1st, 2020



