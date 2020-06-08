All apartments in Sacramento
2958 Frigate Bird Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2958 Frigate Bird Drive

2958 Frigatebird Drive · (916) 532-3923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2958 Frigatebird Drive, Sacramento, CA 95834
Gateway West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2499 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
•2958 Frigate Bird Drive Sacramento CA 95834
• 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath-Approx 2210 square foot home.
• 2 Living room areas plus fireplace.
• Upgraded Carpets Fire Place Granite Counter Toop and wooden Floors
• Master Bedroom plus 3 rooms and 2 full baths upstairs.
• 0-bedroom downstairs with half-full bath.
• Big Backyard
• Tenant pays water sewer garbage.

Rental Information:
• Section 8 is welcome
• Monthly Rent: $2499 which doesn’t include Water Sewer garbage
• Tenant pays for all other utilities including Water Sewer Garbage
• Security deposit $2499
• Restrictions: no illegal drugs, no daycare use, no roommate sharing, no subletting, 5 persons Max in the household.
• Home Showing Appointment: Please call to arrange an appointment to see this house.
• Rent will be deposited directly to the landlord’s bank account no later than the 5th of each month.
• Looking for someone who will take care of the home as their own.
• 1 Pet welcome
• Available for Move-In June 1st, 2020

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sacramento-ca?lid=13388365

(RLNE5826234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Frigate Bird Drive have any available units?
2958 Frigate Bird Drive has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2958 Frigate Bird Drive have?
Some of 2958 Frigate Bird Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2958 Frigate Bird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Frigate Bird Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Frigate Bird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2958 Frigate Bird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2958 Frigate Bird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Frigate Bird Drive does offer parking.
Does 2958 Frigate Bird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2958 Frigate Bird Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Frigate Bird Drive have a pool?
No, 2958 Frigate Bird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2958 Frigate Bird Drive have accessible units?
No, 2958 Frigate Bird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Frigate Bird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2958 Frigate Bird Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2958 Frigate Bird Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

