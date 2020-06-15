All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated April 16 2020 at 12:29 AM

2805 H Street

2805 H Street · (916) 520-9792
Location

2805 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are taking $300 off first months rent if you apply by the 21st of April!

This bright and airy townhome is located in the Midtown area and in one of the best locations with a WalkScore of 92! It has been rejuvenated with modern lighting, newer appliances, faux wood blinds, custom paint, and flooring. Move fast, this home will not last!

This location is a stand-out, charming, located on a gorgeous tree lined street and only a few blocks from the American River, walking distance to leisure, shopping, fine dining, clubs and cafe's and more. If you like going to 2nd Saturday you will love stepping out your front door and beginning the night without getting into your car.

Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports.

We offer a 12 month lease terms. Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days of the rent ready date. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.

Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information and touring information! Please only correspond with leasing agents by phone at 916-568-1800- any other number is a scam.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $847.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 H Street have any available units?
2805 H Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 2805 H Street currently offering any rent specials?
2805 H Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 H Street is pet friendly.
Does 2805 H Street offer parking?
No, 2805 H Street does not offer parking.
Does 2805 H Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 H Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 H Street have a pool?
No, 2805 H Street does not have a pool.
Does 2805 H Street have accessible units?
No, 2805 H Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 H Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 H Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 H Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 H Street does not have units with air conditioning.
