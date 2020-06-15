2805 H Street

Amenities

This bright and airy townhome is located in the Midtown area and in one of the best locations with a WalkScore of 92! It has been rejuvenated with modern lighting, newer appliances, faux wood blinds, custom paint, and flooring. Move fast, this home will not last!



This location is a stand-out, charming, located on a gorgeous tree lined street and only a few blocks from the American River, walking distance to leisure, shopping, fine dining, clubs and cafe's and more. If you like going to 2nd Saturday you will love stepping out your front door and beginning the night without getting into your car.



Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports.



We offer a 12 month lease terms. Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days of the rent ready date. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $847.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

