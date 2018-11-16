All apartments in Sacramento
2721 Democracy Alley

2721 Democracy Aly · (916) 446-2898
Location

2721 Democracy Aly, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2721 Democracy Alley · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
2721 Democracy Alley Available 07/01/20 MIDTOWN / SUTTER / McKINLEY PARK / BOULEVARD PARK Gorgeous New Construction Single Family Home on Democracy Alley! 27th & D Street - This will not last long! This stunning one year old new construction two bedroom one bathroom single family home is just what you have been looking for. Very private! Brand new with huge kitchen and open floor plan. Single car garage with automatic opener and extra storage space. Equipped with electric vehicle 220 charging outlet. Private covered patio with fan, great for entertaining. Washer and dryer directly inside the home - not in the garage. Please call or text 916-742-3725 to schedule a showing!

All properties are non-smoking on the entire grounds. No Pets Permitted. Owner pays water, sewer, garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities. One-year lease minimum.

Qualifications: First Come First Serve, Must View the Unit, Good Credit History, 3X Monthly Rent in Verifiable Gross Income (Combined), Verifiable Good Rental History. No Evictions. No Apartment Collections. No Co-Signers. No Exceptions.

To view please call or text Sarah 916-742-3725 - Showings by appointment only and verification of meeting screening criteria

Listing offered by Nielsen Property Managers, Inc.
BRE#01904856

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

