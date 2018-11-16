Amenities

2721 Democracy Alley Available 07/01/20 MIDTOWN / SUTTER / McKINLEY PARK / BOULEVARD PARK Gorgeous New Construction Single Family Home on Democracy Alley! 27th & D Street - This will not last long! This stunning one year old new construction two bedroom one bathroom single family home is just what you have been looking for. Very private! Brand new with huge kitchen and open floor plan. Single car garage with automatic opener and extra storage space. Equipped with electric vehicle 220 charging outlet. Private covered patio with fan, great for entertaining. Washer and dryer directly inside the home - not in the garage. Please call or text 916-742-3725 to schedule a showing!



All properties are non-smoking on the entire grounds. No Pets Permitted. Owner pays water, sewer, garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities. One-year lease minimum.



Qualifications: First Come First Serve, Must View the Unit, Good Credit History, 3X Monthly Rent in Verifiable Gross Income (Combined), Verifiable Good Rental History. No Evictions. No Apartment Collections. No Co-Signers. No Exceptions.



To view please call or text Sarah 916-742-3725 - Showings by appointment only and verification of meeting screening criteria



