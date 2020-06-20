2626 J St Apt Z

Amenities

Beautiful Victorian Style Apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available for immediate move-in!



Features:

- 1 bed / 1 bath

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Air-conditioner

- Smartlock

- Double pane windows

- Ceiling fan



Premier Midtown Location, walking distance to all of Sacramento's popular nightlife, restaurants, bars, concert venues. Shared private courtyard, Central HVAC, old-world charm beautiful and unique, just a 10 min drive to Downtown Sacramento.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Utilities are included in the rent.

- Garage available for an additional $100

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



