Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2626 J St Apt Z

2626 J Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

2626 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Z · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful Victorian Style Apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available for immediate move-in!

Features:
- 1 bed / 1 bath
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air-conditioner
- Smartlock
- Double pane windows
- Ceiling fan

Premier Midtown Location, walking distance to all of Sacramento's popular nightlife, restaurants, bars, concert venues. Shared private courtyard, Central HVAC, old-world charm beautiful and unique, just a 10 min drive to Downtown Sacramento.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Utilities are included in the rent.
- Garage available for an additional $100
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2626-J-St-Apt-Z-Sacramento-CA-95816

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 4djku9ljs6mkkhsb

(RLNE5860676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 J St Apt Z have any available units?
2626 J St Apt Z has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 J St Apt Z have?
Some of 2626 J St Apt Z's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 J St Apt Z currently offering any rent specials?
2626 J St Apt Z isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 J St Apt Z pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 J St Apt Z is pet friendly.
Does 2626 J St Apt Z offer parking?
Yes, 2626 J St Apt Z does offer parking.
Does 2626 J St Apt Z have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 J St Apt Z does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 J St Apt Z have a pool?
No, 2626 J St Apt Z does not have a pool.
Does 2626 J St Apt Z have accessible units?
No, 2626 J St Apt Z does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 J St Apt Z have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 J St Apt Z has units with dishwashers.
