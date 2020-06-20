Amenities
Beautiful Victorian Style Apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available for immediate move-in!
Features:
- 1 bed / 1 bath
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air-conditioner
- Smartlock
- Double pane windows
- Ceiling fan
Premier Midtown Location, walking distance to all of Sacramento's popular nightlife, restaurants, bars, concert venues. Shared private courtyard, Central HVAC, old-world charm beautiful and unique, just a 10 min drive to Downtown Sacramento.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Utilities are included in the rent.
- Garage available for an additional $100
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2626-J-St-Apt-Z-Sacramento-CA-95816
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
