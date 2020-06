Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

7 unit multi -family apartment

LARGE MIDTOWN UNIT----TOWNHOUSE STYLE 7 unit multi-family apartment Midtown location. Close to freeway (but not too close) Just renovated new flooring paint new cabinets new flooring throughout New stove and microwave Entry side of building has all new siding glass door and new windows. This unit has a new sliding class door to private patio. Cross streets are E street and 26th street. If you like to party hardy please look elsewhere,