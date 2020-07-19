All apartments in Sacramento
2619 E Street - 4
2619 E Street - 4

2619 E Street · No Longer Available
Location

2619 E Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
New Era Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7 unit multi -family apartment
7 unit multi-family apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 E Street - 4 have any available units?
2619 E Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 2619 E Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2619 E Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 E Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
