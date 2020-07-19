Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
2619 E Street - 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 AM
2619 E Street - 4
2619 E Street
No Longer Available
Location
2619 E Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
New Era Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7 unit multi -family apartment
7 unit multi-family apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have any available units?
2619 E Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sacramento, CA
.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sacramento Rent Report
.
Is 2619 E Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2619 E Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 E Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sacramento
.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 E Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 E Street - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
