2507 P St Apt A

Amenities
Apartment A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Renovated Midtown One Bedroom Apartment with Vintage-Style Detail in Small Complex
Live in the heart of it all in Midtown Sacramento, walk to the Press Club, Highwater, Starbucks, Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, and so much more.
Unit Features:
- 1st floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes black countertops and appliances: dishwasher, gas range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator, wooden cabinetry and tile flooring.
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Nice carpeting in the living area and bedroom
- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Bathroom includes tile flooring, and white tiled shower/bathtub combo with glass doors
- Off-street parking.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5907450)