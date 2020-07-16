All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

2507 P St Apt A

2507 P Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2507 P Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Apartment A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Renovated Midtown One Bedroom Apartment with Vintage-Style Detail in Small Complex

Live in the heart of it all in Midtown Sacramento, walk to the Press Club, Highwater, Starbucks, Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, and so much more.

Unit Features:
- 1st floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes black countertops and appliances: dishwasher, gas range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator, wooden cabinetry and tile flooring.
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Nice carpeting in the living area and bedroom
- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Bathroom includes tile flooring, and white tiled shower/bathtub combo with glass doors
- Off-street parking.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

