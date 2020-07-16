2507 P St Apt A

Amenities

Apartment A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Renovated Midtown One Bedroom Apartment with Vintage-Style Detail in Small Complex



Live in the heart of it all in Midtown Sacramento, walk to the Press Club, Highwater, Starbucks, Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, and so much more.



Unit Features:

- 1st floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes black countertops and appliances: dishwasher, gas range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator, wooden cabinetry and tile flooring.

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- Nice carpeting in the living area and bedroom

- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom

- Bathroom includes tile flooring, and white tiled shower/bathtub combo with glass doors

- Off-street parking.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



