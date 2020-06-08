2504 T St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Downtown Home Near Everything - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car detached garage 1061 sq. ft home located in highly desirable Newton Booth/Downtown neighborhood. This charming home features hardwood floors, light & bright living room with fireplace, large kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, planter window, dishwasher, refrigerator, and dining area. Large bedrooms and spacious hall bath with pedestal sink and shower over tub. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, CH/A and nice yard with patio. Conveniently located to the freeway, dining, shopping and so much more.



Rent includes: Sewer and Garbage are included in rent. This home is No Smoking and No Pets. Visit www.tiner.com to Apply on Line, view rent/deposit requirements and additional pictures. Virtual tour link available below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required, but we are looking for positive credit history.

3. All Bankruptcies must be discharged.

4. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.

5. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

6. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

7. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application.



Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/24e3d43c-8b70-4ae6-a240-9c51816ef6bb?setAttribution=mls



