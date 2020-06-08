All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 2504 T St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
2504 T St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2504 T St.

2504 T Street · (916) 974-6017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2504 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Newton Booth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2504 T St. · Avail. now

$2,015

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Downtown Home Near Everything - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car detached garage 1061 sq. ft home located in highly desirable Newton Booth/Downtown neighborhood. This charming home features hardwood floors, light & bright living room with fireplace, large kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, planter window, dishwasher, refrigerator, and dining area. Large bedrooms and spacious hall bath with pedestal sink and shower over tub. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, CH/A and nice yard with patio. Conveniently located to the freeway, dining, shopping and so much more.

Rent includes: Sewer and Garbage are included in rent. This home is No Smoking and No Pets. Visit www.tiner.com to Apply on Line, view rent/deposit requirements and additional pictures. Virtual tour link available below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required, but we are looking for positive credit history.
3. All Bankruptcies must be discharged.
4. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.
5. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
6. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
7. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application.

Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/24e3d43c-8b70-4ae6-a240-9c51816ef6bb?setAttribution=mls

Tiner DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 T St. have any available units?
2504 T St. has a unit available for $2,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 T St. have?
Some of 2504 T St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 T St. currently offering any rent specials?
2504 T St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 T St. pet-friendly?
No, 2504 T St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2504 T St. offer parking?
Yes, 2504 T St. offers parking.
Does 2504 T St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 T St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 T St. have a pool?
No, 2504 T St. does not have a pool.
Does 2504 T St. have accessible units?
No, 2504 T St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 T St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 T St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2504 T St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Fremont Mews
1400 P St
Sacramento, CA 95814
GIO Apartments
3675 T St
Sacramento, CA 95816
Veranda at the Park
2264 Cottage Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95815
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity