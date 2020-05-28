2323 H Street

Amenities

This bright and airy upstairs 1x1 is sure to please...It has been rejuvenated with lighting updates, custom paint, newer appliances and more! Must see to really appreciate! Call 916-568-1800 today! In the heart of Midtown Sacramento, Boulevard Park area!



Braden Manor is a unique stand out community, located on the corner of H Street and 24th, only blocks away from the river and boutiques, shopping, dining, clubs, etc. If you like going to 2nd Saturday you will love stepping out your front door and beginning the night without getting into your car. This community has a Walk Score of 97 and a Bike Score of 99! Only blocks away from some of Sacramento's greats places to dine and relax, including, The Golden Bear, Tres Hermanas, The Morning Fork, The Porch, The Flamingo House, Crepeville, LowBrau, Zocolos, Broderick, Pasesanos, Moxie and so much more!



Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports. We offer a professionally managed community, online services to pay rent, contact us, and request maintenance as needed.



Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits. This apartment is leased on a 12 month lease term.



Please only correspond with leasing agents by phone at 916-568-1800- any other number is a scam.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $690, Available 6/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.