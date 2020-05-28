All apartments in Sacramento
2323 H Street

2323 H Street · No Longer Available
Location

2323 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Boulevard Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This bright and airy upstairs 1x1 is sure to please...It has been rejuvenated with lighting updates, custom paint, newer appliances and more! Must see to really appreciate! Call 916-568-1800 today! In the heart of Midtown Sacramento, Boulevard Park area!

Braden Manor is a unique stand out community, located on the corner of H Street and 24th, only blocks away from the river and boutiques, shopping, dining, clubs, etc. If you like going to 2nd Saturday you will love stepping out your front door and beginning the night without getting into your car. This community has a Walk Score of 97 and a Bike Score of 99! Only blocks away from some of Sacramento's greats places to dine and relax, including, The Golden Bear, Tres Hermanas, The Morning Fork, The Porch, The Flamingo House, Crepeville, LowBrau, Zocolos, Broderick, Pasesanos, Moxie and so much more!

Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports. We offer a professionally managed community, online services to pay rent, contact us, and request maintenance as needed.

Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits. This apartment is leased on a 12 month lease term.

Please only correspond with leasing agents by phone at 916-568-1800- any other number is a scam.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $690, Available 6/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 H Street have any available units?
2323 H Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 2323 H Street currently offering any rent specials?
2323 H Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 H Street is pet friendly.
Does 2323 H Street offer parking?
No, 2323 H Street does not offer parking.
Does 2323 H Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 H Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 H Street have a pool?
No, 2323 H Street does not have a pool.
Does 2323 H Street have accessible units?
No, 2323 H Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 H Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 H Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 H Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 H Street does not have units with air conditioning.
