2316 E Street - 05

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This is a great apartment in a great location.



$1,450 Monthly Rent

Downstairs

Granite counter tops

Dishwasher

Microwave

Tile floors

In-unit washer/dryer

All non-smoking units

Within walking distance of parks, shopping and entertainment

Pets welcome with an additional $500 deposit

4 off street parking spots for 10 units



6-month lease with $1,450 deposit standard. Other lease terms negotiable



Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays gas and electricity.



For more information or to schedule a showing call us at (530) 746-7895 or email us. You can also visit our website at https://npm.managebuilding.com

You can fill out an application at https://npm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/#!/