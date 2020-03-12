All apartments in Sacramento
2316 E Street - 05

2316 E Street · No Longer Available
Location

2316 E Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Boulevard Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This is a great apartment in a great location.

$1,450 Monthly Rent
Downstairs
Granite counter tops
Dishwasher
Microwave
Tile floors
In-unit washer/dryer
All non-smoking units
Within walking distance of parks, shopping and entertainment
Pets welcome with an additional $500 deposit
4 off street parking spots for 10 units

6-month lease with $1,450 deposit standard. Other lease terms negotiable

Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays gas and electricity.

For more information or to schedule a showing call us at (530) 746-7895 or email us. You can also visit our website at https://npm.managebuilding.com
You can fill out an application at https://npm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/#!/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

