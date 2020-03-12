2316 E Street - 05

Amenities
This is a great apartment in a great location.
$1,450 Monthly Rent
Downstairs
Granite counter tops
Dishwasher
Microwave
Tile floors
In-unit washer/dryer
All non-smoking units
Within walking distance of parks, shopping and entertainment
Pets welcome with an additional $500 deposit
4 off street parking spots for 10 units
6-month lease with $1,450 deposit standard. Other lease terms negotiable
Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays gas and electricity.
For more information or to schedule a showing call us at (530) 746-7895 or email us. You can also visit our website at https://npm.managebuilding.com
You can fill out an application at https://npm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/#!/