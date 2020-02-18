All apartments in Sacramento
2229 16th Ave 2229

2229 16th Avenue · (650) 787-5747
Location

2229 16th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95822
Carleton Tract

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2229 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bright Duplex near Land Park - Property Id: 253804

This home is in great location on a quiet street. Large lot with great garden area. Walking distance to Land Park, schools, brand new shopping centers, public transit & so much more. Convenient to DOWNTOWN, MIDTOWN, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS, GROCERY STORES, PARKS, ENTERTAINMENT, WALKING TRAILS & I5 & BUSINESS 80/99. The duplex (front unit) is approximately 900 sf 2 BR/1 baths with an attached garage, great for cars/storage & a washer dryer hookup. Its spacious, great natural light, fenced side yard-perfect for BBQ's, large box planters-great for a home garden, new laminate floors, double pane widows, large closets & freshly painted. It boasts central AC and heating. *Pets negotiable *Non-Smoking Property *

Deposit of $1,485. Tenant pays utilities . Please email or leave a CALL BACK NUMBER to schedule a walk through. *Due to current safety precautions, all walk-throughs must be completed practicing social distancing. You must come with gloves & a mask to ensure safety & well-being.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253804
Property Id 253804

(RLNE5675036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 16th Ave 2229 have any available units?
2229 16th Ave 2229 has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 16th Ave 2229 have?
Some of 2229 16th Ave 2229's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 16th Ave 2229 currently offering any rent specials?
2229 16th Ave 2229 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 16th Ave 2229 pet-friendly?
No, 2229 16th Ave 2229 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2229 16th Ave 2229 offer parking?
Yes, 2229 16th Ave 2229 does offer parking.
Does 2229 16th Ave 2229 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 16th Ave 2229 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 16th Ave 2229 have a pool?
No, 2229 16th Ave 2229 does not have a pool.
Does 2229 16th Ave 2229 have accessible units?
No, 2229 16th Ave 2229 does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 16th Ave 2229 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 16th Ave 2229 has units with dishwashers.
