2229 16th Ave 2229

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Bright Duplex near Land Park - Property Id: 253804



This home is in great location on a quiet street. Large lot with great garden area. Walking distance to Land Park, schools, brand new shopping centers, public transit & so much more. Convenient to DOWNTOWN, MIDTOWN, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS, GROCERY STORES, PARKS, ENTERTAINMENT, WALKING TRAILS & I5 & BUSINESS 80/99. The duplex (front unit) is approximately 900 sf 2 BR/1 baths with an attached garage, great for cars/storage & a washer dryer hookup. Its spacious, great natural light, fenced side yard-perfect for BBQ's, large box planters-great for a home garden, new laminate floors, double pane widows, large closets & freshly painted. It boasts central AC and heating. *Pets negotiable *Non-Smoking Property *



Deposit of $1,485. Tenant pays utilities . Please email or leave a CALL BACK NUMBER to schedule a walk through. *Due to current safety precautions, all walk-throughs must be completed practicing social distancing. You must come with gloves & a mask to ensure safety & well-being.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253804

