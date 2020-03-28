Amenities

Lovely Upper Level One Bedroom Apartment in Downtown Sacramento.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $350 off your first full month's rent if move-in before 1/01/2020!!!



Close to Southside Park, The Met Sacramento, Target, Starbucks, restaurants, shopping and much more. Quick access to I 5 and I 80.



Unit Features:

- Third floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, wooden cabinetry

- Ceiling fan

- Air conditioner

- Smoke-free

- Off-street uncovered parking.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- No pets allowed

- Water/sewer/trash service included.



Apply online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2218-10Th-St-Apt-5-Sacramento-CA-95818.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5074889)