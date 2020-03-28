All apartments in Sacramento
2218 10th St Apt 5
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:52 AM

2218 10th St Apt 5

2218 10th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2218 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Southside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 5 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Upper Level One Bedroom Apartment in Downtown Sacramento.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $350 off your first full month's rent if move-in before 1/01/2020!!!

Close to Southside Park, The Met Sacramento, Target, Starbucks, restaurants, shopping and much more. Quick access to I 5 and I 80.

Unit Features:
- Third floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, wooden cabinetry
- Ceiling fan
- Air conditioner
- Smoke-free
- Off-street uncovered parking.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- No pets allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service included.

Apply online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2218-10Th-St-Apt-5-Sacramento-CA-95818.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 10th St Apt 5 have any available units?
2218 10th St Apt 5 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 10th St Apt 5 have?
Some of 2218 10th St Apt 5's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 10th St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2218 10th St Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 10th St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2218 10th St Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2218 10th St Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2218 10th St Apt 5 does offer parking.
Does 2218 10th St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 10th St Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 10th St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 2218 10th St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2218 10th St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 2218 10th St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 10th St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 10th St Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
