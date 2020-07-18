Amenities

2149 Gerber Ave. Available 07/20/20 1940's Sacramento Home Walking Distance to UC Davis Medical Center, and More! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1940's home sits on a quiet tree lined street neighborhood only about two blocks from restaurants, shopping, and UC Davis Med Center. It features a fully equipped kitchen with brand new appliances overlooking a spacious backyard, 1 car detached garage, new floors and more!



UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON!



Water, Sewer, Garbage and Gardener INCLUDED.

Tenants pay all other utilities.

No Smoking.

No Pets.



Please drive by then call or email to schedule your viewing appointment.



Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 07/20/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of any work.

DRE# 00857690

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916) 988-4663



Showings by appointment only! All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

Picture of the unit may be dated, please attend a showing for current condition of home.



(RLNE5917354)