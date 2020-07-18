All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2149 Gerber Ave.

2149 Gerber Avenue · (916) 988-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2149 Gerber Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817
Med Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2149 Gerber Ave. · Avail. Jul 20

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2149 Gerber Ave. Available 07/20/20 1940's Sacramento Home Walking Distance to UC Davis Medical Center, and More! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1940's home sits on a quiet tree lined street neighborhood only about two blocks from restaurants, shopping, and UC Davis Med Center. It features a fully equipped kitchen with brand new appliances overlooking a spacious backyard, 1 car detached garage, new floors and more!

UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Water, Sewer, Garbage and Gardener INCLUDED.
Tenants pay all other utilities.
No Smoking.
No Pets.

Please drive by then call or email to schedule your viewing appointment.

Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 07/20/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of any work.
DRE# 00857690
Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916) 988-4663

Showings by appointment only! All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
Picture of the unit may be dated, please attend a showing for current condition of home.

(RLNE5917354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 Gerber Ave. have any available units?
2149 Gerber Ave. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 Gerber Ave. have?
Some of 2149 Gerber Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 Gerber Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Gerber Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Gerber Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2149 Gerber Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2149 Gerber Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2149 Gerber Ave. offers parking.
Does 2149 Gerber Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2149 Gerber Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Gerber Ave. have a pool?
No, 2149 Gerber Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Gerber Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2149 Gerber Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Gerber Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2149 Gerber Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
