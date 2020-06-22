All apartments in Sacramento
2116 10th Street 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2116 10th Street 1

2116 10th Street · (916) 200-9414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2116 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Southside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cute 2 Bedroom Apartment Downtown Sacramento - Property Id: 299952

Adorable, partially updated apartment in Downtown Sacramento. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom features laminate flooring, newer carpet in the bedrooms, onsite Laundry. Close to shopping, Golden One Center , restaurants and local events. Great walking and biking area nearby. NO evictions, good rental history is required, income needs to be 3x the rent, verifiable income is required. Contact Elizabeth for application details 916-200-9414

Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299952
Property Id 299952

(RLNE5853988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 10th Street 1 have any available units?
2116 10th Street 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 10th Street 1 have?
Some of 2116 10th Street 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 10th Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2116 10th Street 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 10th Street 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 10th Street 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2116 10th Street 1 offer parking?
No, 2116 10th Street 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2116 10th Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 10th Street 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 10th Street 1 have a pool?
No, 2116 10th Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2116 10th Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 2116 10th Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 10th Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 10th Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
