2094 New Hampshire Way

2094 New Hampshire Way · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
Location

2094 New Hampshire Way, Sacramento, CA 95835
Natomas Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2094 New Hampshire Way · Avail. Jul 21

$2,345

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2094 New Hampshire Way Available 07/21/20 Spacious North Natomas 4bd/3ba House with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house is located in the North Natomas area of Sacramento near Natomas Blvd & Club Center Drive close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from downtown Sacramento.

Amenities include living room, dining area, family room, fireplace, open kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, pantry, breakfast bar, central heat & air, laundry room, one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, 2 car garage, patio, fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $150.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

(RLNE4902941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 New Hampshire Way have any available units?
2094 New Hampshire Way has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2094 New Hampshire Way have?
Some of 2094 New Hampshire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2094 New Hampshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
2094 New Hampshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 New Hampshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2094 New Hampshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 2094 New Hampshire Way offer parking?
Yes, 2094 New Hampshire Way offers parking.
Does 2094 New Hampshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2094 New Hampshire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 New Hampshire Way have a pool?
No, 2094 New Hampshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 2094 New Hampshire Way have accessible units?
No, 2094 New Hampshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 New Hampshire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2094 New Hampshire Way has units with dishwashers.
