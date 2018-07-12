1820 O Street - 05

Amenities
This is a great apartment in a great location.
$1,300 Monthly Rent
Downstairs
Granite counter tops
Dishwasher
Washer/dryer
Microwave
Tile floors
All non-smoking units
Within walking distance of parks, shopping and entertainment
Pets welcome with an additional $500 deposit
6-month lease with $1,300 deposit standard. Other lease terms negotiable
We do not accept any applicants that have collections
Income requirement is $3,750 gross per month
Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays gas and electricity.
For more information or to schedule a showing call us at (530) 746-7895 or email us at info@nathanspm.com, or you can visit our website at https://npm.managebuilding.com
You can fill out an application at https://npm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/#!/