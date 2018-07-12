All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

1820 O Street - 05

1820 O Street · (530) 746-7895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This is a great apartment in a great location.

$1,300 Monthly Rent
Downstairs
Granite counter tops
Dishwasher
Washer/dryer
Microwave
Tile floors
All non-smoking units
Within walking distance of parks, shopping and entertainment
Pets welcome with an additional $500 deposit

6-month lease with $1,300 deposit standard. Other lease terms negotiable

We do not accept any applicants that have collections
Income requirement is $3,750 gross per month

Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays gas and electricity.

For more information or to schedule a showing call us at (530) 746-7895 or email us at info@nathanspm.com, or you can visit our website at https://npm.managebuilding.com
You can fill out an application at https://npm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/#!/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 O Street - 05 have any available units?
1820 O Street - 05 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 O Street - 05 have?
Some of 1820 O Street - 05's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 O Street - 05 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 O Street - 05 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 O Street - 05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 O Street - 05 is pet friendly.
Does 1820 O Street - 05 offer parking?
No, 1820 O Street - 05 does not offer parking.
Does 1820 O Street - 05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 O Street - 05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 O Street - 05 have a pool?
No, 1820 O Street - 05 does not have a pool.
Does 1820 O Street - 05 have accessible units?
No, 1820 O Street - 05 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 O Street - 05 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 O Street - 05 has units with dishwashers.
