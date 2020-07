Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry lobby dogs allowed

Move in by 6/25 and save $200 per month! Restrictions Apply - South Facing Open Concept Loft Available Now! 676 Sqft inside with large Terrace Balcony. Premium wood flooring throughout, laundry room with built on cabinets, sink and full size washer and dryer. Large open kitchen with penninsula bar top. Bathroom features a large open tile shower with dual shower heads.



This is a chic midtown gem that is sure to amaze and typically rents above $2400.00 Move in by 6/25 and secure this special rate of $2095.00!!!, call today to schedule a personal viewing!



No Dogs Allowed



