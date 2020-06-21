1818 L Street. #310

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Showing Friday 1/17/2020 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM - Please RSVP for Showing - Eclectic luxury awaits you in this modern third floor terrace loft!



This space is as chic and playful as its location! Enjoy world class dining and entertainment within the immediate neighborhood or entertain at home within the 942 Sqft one bed one bath open concept living space.



This is a rare opportunity to occupy what is referred to as the “lower level penthouse” with private terrace space, fresh water supply line and natural gas line for entertainment, BBQ, Outdoor Fire Pits, etc. Natural gas BBQ included!!!



Large utility room with washer and dryer, bike storage, one dedicated parking space in secure garage, daytime door person, 24hr surveillance and virtual doorman technology!



This space is colorfully painted, if the colors do not suit your aesthetic you are welcome to paint with Owner consent and acknowledgement.



Hurry this one won’t last!



(RLNE5153442)