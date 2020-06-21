All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 1818 L Street. #310.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
1818 L Street. #310
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1818 L Street. #310

1818 L Street · (916) 526-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Midtown
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1818 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1818 L Street. - Midtown loft with Private Terrace and BBQ! #310 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
doorman
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Showing Friday 1/17/2020 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM - Please RSVP for Showing - Eclectic luxury awaits you in this modern third floor terrace loft!

This space is as chic and playful as its location! Enjoy world class dining and entertainment within the immediate neighborhood or entertain at home within the 942 Sqft one bed one bath open concept living space.

This is a rare opportunity to occupy what is referred to as the “lower level penthouse” with private terrace space, fresh water supply line and natural gas line for entertainment, BBQ, Outdoor Fire Pits, etc. Natural gas BBQ included!!!

Large utility room with washer and dryer, bike storage, one dedicated parking space in secure garage, daytime door person, 24hr surveillance and virtual doorman technology!

This space is colorfully painted, if the colors do not suit your aesthetic you are welcome to paint with Owner consent and acknowledgement.

Hurry this one won’t last!

(RLNE5153442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 L Street. #310 have any available units?
1818 L Street. #310 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 L Street. #310 have?
Some of 1818 L Street. #310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 L Street. #310 currently offering any rent specials?
1818 L Street. #310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 L Street. #310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 L Street. #310 is pet friendly.
Does 1818 L Street. #310 offer parking?
Yes, 1818 L Street. #310 does offer parking.
Does 1818 L Street. #310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 L Street. #310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 L Street. #310 have a pool?
No, 1818 L Street. #310 does not have a pool.
Does 1818 L Street. #310 have accessible units?
No, 1818 L Street. #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 L Street. #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 L Street. #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1818 L Street. #310?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
The Elan
2501 H Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
800 J Lofts
800 J St
Sacramento, CA 95814
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr
Sacramento, CA 95826
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity