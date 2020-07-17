All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:42 PM

1722 G Street

1722 G Street · (916) 520-9792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1722 G Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Boulevard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
We are currently leasing a spacious 1 bedroom apartment home that is up stairs and offers newly flooring and paint, wall heat & air, lots of windows, a large living room and bedroom, good storage, and a charming kitchen with tiled counter tops.

Our community is limited access and offers on-site laundry. At this location you are walking distance to shopping, dinning, midtown night life, 2nd Saturday Art-Walk, and so much more.

Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports. We offer a professionally managed community, online services to pay rent, contact us, and request maintenance as needed.

A 12-month lease is required. Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.

Details, including interior features, subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 G Street have any available units?
1722 G Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 1722 G Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 G Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 G Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 G Street is pet friendly.
Does 1722 G Street offer parking?
No, 1722 G Street does not offer parking.
Does 1722 G Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 G Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 G Street have a pool?
No, 1722 G Street does not have a pool.
Does 1722 G Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 G Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 G Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 G Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 G Street does not have units with air conditioning.
