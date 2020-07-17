1722 G Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

We are currently leasing a spacious 1 bedroom apartment home that is up stairs and offers newly flooring and paint, wall heat & air, lots of windows, a large living room and bedroom, good storage, and a charming kitchen with tiled counter tops.



Our community is limited access and offers on-site laundry. At this location you are walking distance to shopping, dinning, midtown night life, 2nd Saturday Art-Walk, and so much more.



Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports. We offer a professionally managed community, online services to pay rent, contact us, and request maintenance as needed.



A 12-month lease is required. Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.



Details, including interior features, subject to change.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.