Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:42 PM

1711 N Street

1711 N Street · (916) 520-9792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1711 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Accepting wait list! $750 in Free Rent~Stimulus Rebate~See Management for Details!

This apartment home is gorgeous, on the lower level of a limited access building close to everything midtown has to offer! Newly renovated with beautiful upgraded flooring, stainless steal appliances, fresh warm interior paint, modern lighting, and tons of closet space!

Only blocks from the State Capitol, Golden One Stadium, the finest dining midtown and downtown has to offer. Walking distance from light rail and regional transit too! Walk score of 94 out of 100! This community also offers on-site laundry.

Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports.

Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits. This apartment is leased on a 12 month lease term.

Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information and touring information! Please only correspond with leasing agents by phone at 916-568-1800- any other number is a scam.

Details, including interior features, subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $747.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 N Street have any available units?
1711 N Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 N Street have?
Some of 1711 N Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 N Street currently offering any rent specials?
1711 N Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 N Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 N Street is pet friendly.
Does 1711 N Street offer parking?
No, 1711 N Street does not offer parking.
Does 1711 N Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 N Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 N Street have a pool?
No, 1711 N Street does not have a pool.
Does 1711 N Street have accessible units?
No, 1711 N Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 N Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 N Street does not have units with dishwashers.
