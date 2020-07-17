1711 N Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Accepting wait list! $750 in Free Rent~Stimulus Rebate~See Management for Details!



This apartment home is gorgeous, on the lower level of a limited access building close to everything midtown has to offer! Newly renovated with beautiful upgraded flooring, stainless steal appliances, fresh warm interior paint, modern lighting, and tons of closet space!



Only blocks from the State Capitol, Golden One Stadium, the finest dining midtown and downtown has to offer. Walking distance from light rail and regional transit too! Walk score of 94 out of 100! This community also offers on-site laundry.



Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports.



Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits. This apartment is leased on a 12 month lease term.



Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information and touring information! Please only correspond with leasing agents by phone at 916-568-1800- any other number is a scam.



Details, including interior features, subject to change.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $747.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.