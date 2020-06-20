All apartments in Sacramento
1708 Santa Ynez Way

1708 Santa Ynez Way · (916) 571-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1708 Santa Ynez Way, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious East Sac duplex available to rent! 4 minutes to UCDMC, 7 minutes to Sac State, and a short walk to shopping, cafes, restaurants and light rail; centrally located! The unit is a very spacious 1200 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, a generous living room with hardwood floors and an enormous family room with a slider that opens to a covered patio and flat, grass backyard perfect for grilling and entertaining in all four seasons. Spacious eat in kitchen with a gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and in-unit laundry with washer and dryer. Updated bath, and a secure, one car garage complete this great home! Small pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit PropertyManagementSelect.com or call (916) 571-0033. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Santa Ynez Way have any available units?
1708 Santa Ynez Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Santa Ynez Way have?
Some of 1708 Santa Ynez Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Santa Ynez Way currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Santa Ynez Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Santa Ynez Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Santa Ynez Way is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Santa Ynez Way offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Santa Ynez Way does offer parking.
Does 1708 Santa Ynez Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Santa Ynez Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Santa Ynez Way have a pool?
No, 1708 Santa Ynez Way does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Santa Ynez Way have accessible units?
No, 1708 Santa Ynez Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Santa Ynez Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Santa Ynez Way has units with dishwashers.
