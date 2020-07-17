All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE

1432 Tradewinds Avenue · (916) 923-6181 ext. 168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1432 Tradewinds Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95822
South Land Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a beautiful spacious home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, hardwood floors, gas stove, dishwasher, lots of cabinets with dining area in kitchen and formal dining area in living room. Large laundry room, 2 car garage with bonus work room behind garage. Covered patio and large back yard with gardener included in rent. Fireplace NOT for use. almost 1600 sq ft. Rent is $1795.00 and deposit is $1700.00. No Pets, No Smoking. Qualifications: 3 times the amount of rent, good credit, at least 3 years of good rental history. $30.00 application fee.
Please TEXT Larry my leasing agent at 916-747-9989 for showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE have any available units?
1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE have?
Some of 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
