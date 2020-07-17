1432 TRADEWINDS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a beautiful spacious home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, hardwood floors, gas stove, dishwasher, lots of cabinets with dining area in kitchen and formal dining area in living room. Large laundry room, 2 car garage with bonus work room behind garage. Covered patio and large back yard with gardener included in rent. Fireplace NOT for use. almost 1600 sq ft. Rent is $1795.00 and deposit is $1700.00. No Pets, No Smoking. Qualifications: 3 times the amount of rent, good credit, at least 3 years of good rental history. $30.00 application fee.

Please TEXT Larry my leasing agent at 916-747-9989 for showing appointment.