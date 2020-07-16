All apartments in Sacramento
1419 F St
1419 F St

1419 F Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1419 F Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Mansion Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3100 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and Stunning, 3-Story, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5-bathroom Modern Single Family House in Midtown.

This is a unique & special home, located in Midtown, you will enjoy all of the modern finishes & qualities of a newer property.

The ground floor features its own separate entrance with concrete flooring, bedroom, half bath, washer & dryer, patio & garage access. This space is perfect for a live/work situation, guest quarters, or possible roommate scenario.

The main living area is on the second floor with a bedroom & bath. The master bedroom is on the third floor with two walk in closets and great views of the tree lined streets

1419 F St is close to H Salt Fish & Chips, Washington Elementary School, Sampino's Towne Foods, Aura | Japanese + Korean + BBQ, Broadway at Music Circus, Jim-Denny's, New Roma Bakery, Fino Artisan Chocolate, Governor's Mansion State Historic Park, Holiday Inn Express Sacramento Convention Center, with easy access to 5, and 80, just a 5 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2.5 bath single family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Double pane windows
- Washer and dryer
- Balcony
- Porch
- Balcony
- Patio
- Garage

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water, trash, sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5903449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 F St have any available units?
1419 F St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 F St have?
Some of 1419 F St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 F St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 F St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 F St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 F St is pet friendly.
Does 1419 F St offer parking?
Yes, 1419 F St offers parking.
Does 1419 F St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 F St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 F St have a pool?
No, 1419 F St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 F St have accessible units?
No, 1419 F St does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 F St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 F St has units with dishwashers.
