Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and Stunning, 3-Story, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5-bathroom Modern Single Family House in Midtown.



This is a unique & special home, located in Midtown, you will enjoy all of the modern finishes & qualities of a newer property.



The ground floor features its own separate entrance with concrete flooring, bedroom, half bath, washer & dryer, patio & garage access. This space is perfect for a live/work situation, guest quarters, or possible roommate scenario.



The main living area is on the second floor with a bedroom & bath. The master bedroom is on the third floor with two walk in closets and great views of the tree lined streets



1419 F St is close to H Salt Fish & Chips, Washington Elementary School, Sampino's Towne Foods, Aura | Japanese + Korean + BBQ, Broadway at Music Circus, Jim-Denny's, New Roma Bakery, Fino Artisan Chocolate, Governor's Mansion State Historic Park, Holiday Inn Express Sacramento Convention Center, with easy access to 5, and 80, just a 5 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2.5 bath single family house

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- Double pane windows

- Washer and dryer

- Balcony

- Porch

- Balcony

- Patio

- Garage



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water, trash, sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5903449)