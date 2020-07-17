All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

1401 I St

1401 I St · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Mansion Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 1401 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
The heart of midtown in the iconic Mansion Flats building, open and bright one bedroom with one bathroom.

Open floor plan with a large bedroom, light and spacious living area, tall ceilings, comfortable kitchen.
1401 I St is close to The Melting Pot – Sacramento, Republic Bar & Grill, Mikuni | Midtown Sacramento, Osaka Sushi, Lucca, Chaise Lounge, in walking distance to Downtown.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner,
- Gas heating system
- Security door
- Porch
- Washer/dryer onsite

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5907280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 I St have any available units?
1401 I St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 I St have?
Some of 1401 I St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 I St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 I St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 I St is pet friendly.
Does 1401 I St offer parking?
Yes, 1401 I St offers parking.
Does 1401 I St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 I St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 I St have a pool?
No, 1401 I St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 I St have accessible units?
No, 1401 I St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 I St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 I St has units with dishwashers.
