The heart of midtown in the iconic Mansion Flats building, open and bright one bedroom with one bathroom.
Open floor plan with a large bedroom, light and spacious living area, tall ceilings, comfortable kitchen.
1401 I St is close to The Melting Pot – Sacramento, Republic Bar & Grill, Mikuni | Midtown Sacramento, Osaka Sushi, Lucca, Chaise Lounge, in walking distance to Downtown.
Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner,
- Gas heating system
- Security door
- Porch
- Washer/dryer onsite
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
