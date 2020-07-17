Amenities

The heart of midtown in the iconic Mansion Flats building, open and bright one bedroom with one bathroom.



Open floor plan with a large bedroom, light and spacious living area, tall ceilings, comfortable kitchen.

1401 I St is close to The Melting Pot – Sacramento, Republic Bar & Grill, Mikuni | Midtown Sacramento, Osaka Sushi, Lucca, Chaise Lounge, in walking distance to Downtown.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner,

- Gas heating system

- Security door

- Porch

- Washer/dryer onsite



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



