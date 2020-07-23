All apartments in Sacramento
1317 F Street 9
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1317 F Street 9

1317 F Street · (424) 203-5650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1317 F Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Mansion Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1317 F Street #9 - Property Id: 260144

Luxury, renovated, completed remodeled 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans, washer/dryer in unit, stainless appliances. High speed internet included. Walking distance to the best of Golden 1 Center and midtown. Covered onsite parking available. Furnished options available.

Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/ulOrfClMXZQ
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1317-f-street-sacramento-ca-unit-9/260144
Property Id 260144

(RLNE5957355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 F Street 9 have any available units?
1317 F Street 9 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 F Street 9 have?
Some of 1317 F Street 9's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 F Street 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1317 F Street 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 F Street 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 F Street 9 is pet friendly.
Does 1317 F Street 9 offer parking?
Yes, 1317 F Street 9 offers parking.
Does 1317 F Street 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 F Street 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 F Street 9 have a pool?
No, 1317 F Street 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1317 F Street 9 have accessible units?
No, 1317 F Street 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 F Street 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 F Street 9 has units with dishwashers.
