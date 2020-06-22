1317 F St 2

Amenities
1317 F Street, #2 - Property Id: 260141
We are offering one-month FREE RENT, call (916) 241-3933 for more info. Luxury, renovated, completed remodeled 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans, washer/dryer in unit, stainless appliances. High speed internet included. Walking distance to the best of Golden 1 Center and midtown. Covered onsite parking available. Furnished options available.
Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/5r9y5eTUa7Q
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260141
Property Id 260141
