All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 1317 F St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
1317 F St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1317 F St 2

1317 F Street · (916) 241-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1317 F Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Mansion Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
1317 F Street, #2 - Property Id: 260141

We are offering one-month FREE RENT, call (916) 241-3933 for more info. Luxury, renovated, completed remodeled 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans, washer/dryer in unit, stainless appliances. High speed internet included. Walking distance to the best of Golden 1 Center and midtown. Covered onsite parking available. Furnished options available.

Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/5r9y5eTUa7Q
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260141
Property Id 260141

(RLNE5856965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 F St 2 have any available units?
1317 F St 2 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 F St 2 have?
Some of 1317 F St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 F St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1317 F St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 F St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 F St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1317 F St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1317 F St 2 does offer parking.
Does 1317 F St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 F St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 F St 2 have a pool?
No, 1317 F St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1317 F St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1317 F St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 F St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 F St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1317 F St 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd
Sacramento, CA 95864
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street
Sacramento, CA 95818
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive
Sacramento, CA 95826
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity