Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1306 Powderhorn Way
1306 Powderhorn Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1306 Powderhorn Way, Sacramento, CA 95834
South Natomas
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice Natomas neighborhood. Large backyard. Large family room, living room. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 Powderhorn Way have any available units?
1306 Powderhorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sacramento, CA
.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sacramento Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1306 Powderhorn Way have?
Some of 1306 Powderhorn Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1306 Powderhorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Powderhorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Powderhorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Powderhorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Powderhorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Powderhorn Way offers parking.
Does 1306 Powderhorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Powderhorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Powderhorn Way have a pool?
No, 1306 Powderhorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Powderhorn Way have accessible units?
No, 1306 Powderhorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Powderhorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Powderhorn Way has units with dishwashers.
