Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:41 PM

1117 U Street

1117 U Street · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1117 U Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Southside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/un9eN-fhe9A

Comfortable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs unit available. This sunny unit features air conditioning, ceiling fans, tons of closet space, gated entry and an on site laundry room. Located in the cozy and historic Southside Park neighborhood in downtown Sacramento. 3 blocks from highway interchange (80, 50, 99) and close to I-5 and 160. Easy walk to the light rail station, restaurants, Farmer's Market, and grocery stores

Rent: $1095 + $60 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 U Street have any available units?
1117 U Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 1117 U Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 U Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 U Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 U Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1117 U Street offer parking?
No, 1117 U Street does not offer parking.
Does 1117 U Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 U Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 U Street have a pool?
No, 1117 U Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 U Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 U Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 U Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 U Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 U Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1117 U Street has units with air conditioning.
