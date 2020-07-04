2815 Blandford Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Rowland Heights
garage
parking
WELL KEPT 3BD/2BA SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE MOST DESIRABLE AREA IN ROWLAND HEIGHTS AREA. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARGE & ROLLER UP GARAGE DOOR, NEWER INTERIOR PAINT. NICE AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD. HOUSE IS BRIGHT, LIGHT. EXCELLENT MOVE IN CONDITION.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2815 Blandford Drive have any available units?
2815 Blandford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 2815 Blandford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Blandford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.