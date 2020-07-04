All apartments in Rowland Heights
2815 Blandford Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

2815 Blandford Drive

2815 Blandford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Blandford Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELL KEPT 3BD/2BA SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE MOST DESIRABLE AREA IN ROWLAND HEIGHTS AREA. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARGE & ROLLER UP GARAGE DOOR, NEWER INTERIOR PAINT. NICE AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD. HOUSE IS BRIGHT, LIGHT. EXCELLENT MOVE IN CONDITION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Blandford Drive have any available units?
2815 Blandford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 2815 Blandford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Blandford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Blandford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Blandford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2815 Blandford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Blandford Drive offers parking.
Does 2815 Blandford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Blandford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Blandford Drive have a pool?
No, 2815 Blandford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Blandford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2815 Blandford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Blandford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Blandford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Blandford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Blandford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

