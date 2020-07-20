Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
2763 Carlton Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2763 Carlton Place
2763 Carlton Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2763 Carlton Place, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful View located at the very top of the hill in safe and private "RIDGEMOOR" 24 HR Guard Gated Community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2763 Carlton Place have any available units?
2763 Carlton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rowland Heights, CA
.
Is 2763 Carlton Place currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Carlton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Carlton Place pet-friendly?
No, 2763 Carlton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights
.
Does 2763 Carlton Place offer parking?
Yes, 2763 Carlton Place offers parking.
Does 2763 Carlton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2763 Carlton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Carlton Place have a pool?
No, 2763 Carlton Place does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Carlton Place have accessible units?
No, 2763 Carlton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Carlton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2763 Carlton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 Carlton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2763 Carlton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
