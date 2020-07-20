2600 Pointer Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated basketball court tennis court fireplace

This beautiful two-story home sits on over an acre of land in the Sunset Ridge Gated Community in Walnut. The whole house has been remodeled!! There is a brand-new kitchen with new appliances, new flooring and Granite Counter-tops, including a new Island. There is brand new laminated flooring throughout the whole house. The entire inside has been painted and the bathrooms have all been remodeled. There is lots of great lighting, three fireplaces and fruit trees all around. There is also a regulation size tennis court and basketball court as part of the property!

This is a gorgeous home waiting for the right tenant. This one won’t last.