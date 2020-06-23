Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
2452 Desire Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:20 AM
2452 Desire Avenue
2452 Desire Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2452 Desire Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2452 Desire Avenue have any available units?
2452 Desire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rowland Heights, CA
.
Is 2452 Desire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Desire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Desire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2452 Desire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights
.
Does 2452 Desire Avenue offer parking?
No, 2452 Desire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2452 Desire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 Desire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Desire Avenue have a pool?
No, 2452 Desire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2452 Desire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2452 Desire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Desire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 Desire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Desire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2452 Desire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
