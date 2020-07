Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This rare single story 4 bed 2 bath home is for lease. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a hill, it is close to the renown Royal Vista Golf Course in Walnut. Upon entering the home, you will be welcomed with the dining room and living room that open up to each other. The home has laminate wood floors throughout. The master suite separates from the other three bedrooms in another wing with a master bathroom that is equipped with Jacuzzi bath tub & tile shower wall. The long driveway leads up into the two-car attached garage, offering a lot of parking spaces for multiple vehicles. The private backyard offering and covered patio gives it a comfortable atmosphere with of space for your family. Home has recently been painted. Separate laundry area. Conveniently close to many plazas and restaurants and has easy access to the 57 & 60 freeways. Come and see the home today!