2020 Bing Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rowland Heights Home - Nice single story home with a spacious floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Tile roof. Newer roll up garage door opener. Spacious master bedroom. Cul-de-sac location. Covered patio. Close to all amenities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5626124)