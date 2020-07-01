2020 Bing Court, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Rowland Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Rowland Heights Home - Nice single story home with a spacious floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Tile roof. Newer roll up garage door opener. Spacious master bedroom. Cul-de-sac location. Covered patio. Close to all amenities.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5626124)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2020 Bing Ct. have any available units?
2020 Bing Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2020 Bing Ct. have?
Is 2020 Bing Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Bing Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.