Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

20148 Padrino Avenue

20148 Padrino Avenue · (949) 534-2628
Location

20148 Padrino Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BEAUTIFUL HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN & FLOORING. Immaculate, Bright, Airy, Spacious, Open floor plan, 2-story 4-bedroom home with 180 Degree Golf Course View. Covered patio in backyard. Mountain views in front bedrooms (snow capped mountains in winter); Recently remodeled & plumbing re-piped. Many Upgrades including flooring, fixtures & new water heater; Cathedral high ceilings, All bedrooms upstairs. Located in a quiet community, convenient location to shopping, restaurants, transportation, close to 60 & 57 freeways, Mt Sac, Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton. Rent includes gardening service. Minimum 1 year lease. Pets: cat ok, dog: breed, size & quantity restrictions. Good Credit (680 & above) & proof of current income required. Security Deposit varies depending on credit score; $4500 min dep.Pet rent $50/month per pet. Pet security deposit $500. Apply On-line, Rent Spree-call for application link; all applicants over 18 yrs old must complete an application. Application requires $30 screening fee. Application must include color picture ID, copy of 2 most recent months paycheck stubs showing all deductions & 3months bank statements-all pages. If self employed, Last two years tax returns. Must provide all information. Incomplete applications will not be processed.Excludes staging furniture, paintings, articles & surveillance/alarm monitoring equipment. Enjoy & relax in this beautiful home with space to create memories with family & friends! Questions, Call or text (949)354-2628.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20148 Padrino Avenue have any available units?
20148 Padrino Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20148 Padrino Avenue have?
Some of 20148 Padrino Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20148 Padrino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20148 Padrino Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20148 Padrino Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20148 Padrino Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20148 Padrino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20148 Padrino Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20148 Padrino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20148 Padrino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20148 Padrino Avenue have a pool?
No, 20148 Padrino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20148 Padrino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20148 Padrino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20148 Padrino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20148 Padrino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 20148 Padrino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20148 Padrino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
