20148 Padrino Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BEAUTIFUL HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN & FLOORING. Immaculate, Bright, Airy, Spacious, Open floor plan, 2-story 4-bedroom home with 180 Degree Golf Course View. Covered patio in backyard. Mountain views in front bedrooms (snow capped mountains in winter); Recently remodeled & plumbing re-piped. Many Upgrades including flooring, fixtures & new water heater; Cathedral high ceilings, All bedrooms upstairs. Located in a quiet community, convenient location to shopping, restaurants, transportation, close to 60 & 57 freeways, Mt Sac, Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton. Rent includes gardening service. Minimum 1 year lease. Pets: cat ok, dog: breed, size & quantity restrictions. Good Credit (680 & above) & proof of current income required. Security Deposit varies depending on credit score; $4500 min dep.Pet rent $50/month per pet. Pet security deposit $500. Apply On-line, Rent Spree-call for application link; all applicants over 18 yrs old must complete an application. Application requires $30 screening fee. Application must include color picture ID, copy of 2 most recent months paycheck stubs showing all deductions & 3months bank statements-all pages. If self employed, Last two years tax returns. Must provide all information. Incomplete applications will not be processed.Excludes staging furniture, paintings, articles & surveillance/alarm monitoring equipment. Enjoy & relax in this beautiful home with space to create memories with family & friends! Questions, Call or text (949)354-2628.