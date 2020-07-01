1977 Saleroso Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautifully remodeled S&S home in the most desirable location in heart of Rowland Heights. Grand formal entry, vaulted ceilings, marble flooring, new windows, newly remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, recess lights, crowing moldings, built in oak book case, cozy fireplace, wet bar, wood flooring, downstairs bedroom and bath, grand master suite w/fireplace, huge bonus room, plantation shutters, custom wall papers... very bright and airy. Breath-taking city lights view, Nicely landscaped back yard with sparkling pebble tech pool, gazebo, relaxing covered patio. Close to shopping mall, schabarum park, 99 ranch market, public transportation. Very hard to find such a beauty in the lease market. Won't last.