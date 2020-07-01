All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated February 3 2020

1977 Saleroso Drive

1977 Saleroso Drive · No Longer Available
Rowland Heights
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1977 Saleroso Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled S&S home in the most desirable location in heart of Rowland Heights. Grand formal entry, vaulted ceilings, marble flooring, new windows, newly remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, recess lights, crowing moldings, built in oak book case, cozy fireplace, wet bar, wood flooring, downstairs bedroom and bath, grand master suite w/fireplace, huge bonus room, plantation shutters, custom wall papers... very bright and airy. Breath-taking city lights view, Nicely landscaped back yard with sparkling pebble tech pool, gazebo, relaxing covered patio. Close to shopping mall, schabarum park, 99 ranch market, public transportation. Very hard to find such a beauty in the lease market. Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

