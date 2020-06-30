All apartments in Rowland Heights
1816 Jellick Avenue

1816 Jellick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Jellick Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single family home, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath room, ready for rent. Large back yard. Located in Rowland Heights area and close to shopping mall, restaurants, bank, schools and freeways. Very convenient living location. Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Jellick Avenue have any available units?
1816 Jellick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 1816 Jellick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Jellick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Jellick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Jellick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 1816 Jellick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Jellick Avenue offers parking.
Does 1816 Jellick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Jellick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Jellick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1816 Jellick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Jellick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1816 Jellick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Jellick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Jellick Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Jellick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Jellick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

