1816 Jellick Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Rowland Heights
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice single family home, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath room, ready for rent. Large back yard. Located in Rowland Heights area and close to shopping mall, restaurants, bank, schools and freeways. Very convenient living location. Must See.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1816 Jellick Avenue have any available units?
1816 Jellick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 1816 Jellick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Jellick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.