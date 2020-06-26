18124 Camino Bello, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Rowland Heights
Perfect rental for a small family, older couple, or elders. Minutes away from the grocery store and school, 30 minutes to Los Angeles or Orange County. Single story so if you have bad knees this is perfect.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
