All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 18124 Camino Bello.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
18124 Camino Bello
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

18124 Camino Bello

18124 Camino Bello · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18124 Camino Bello, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfect rental for a small family, older couple, or elders. Minutes away from the grocery store and school, 30 minutes to Los Angeles or Orange County. Single story so if you have bad knees this is perfect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18124 Camino Bello have any available units?
18124 Camino Bello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 18124 Camino Bello currently offering any rent specials?
18124 Camino Bello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18124 Camino Bello pet-friendly?
No, 18124 Camino Bello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 18124 Camino Bello offer parking?
No, 18124 Camino Bello does not offer parking.
Does 18124 Camino Bello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18124 Camino Bello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18124 Camino Bello have a pool?
No, 18124 Camino Bello does not have a pool.
Does 18124 Camino Bello have accessible units?
No, 18124 Camino Bello does not have accessible units.
Does 18124 Camino Bello have units with dishwashers?
No, 18124 Camino Bello does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18124 Camino Bello have units with air conditioning?
No, 18124 Camino Bello does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Rowland Heights Apartments with GymRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA
Artesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles