17815 Contra Costa Drive
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

17815 Contra Costa Drive

17815 Contra Costa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17815 Contra Costa Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms single level house in center of the town, property closed to school, park , markets, banks, restaurants, and mall .
Move in condition !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17815 Contra Costa Drive have any available units?
17815 Contra Costa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 17815 Contra Costa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17815 Contra Costa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17815 Contra Costa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17815 Contra Costa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 17815 Contra Costa Drive offer parking?
No, 17815 Contra Costa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17815 Contra Costa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17815 Contra Costa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17815 Contra Costa Drive have a pool?
No, 17815 Contra Costa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17815 Contra Costa Drive have accessible units?
No, 17815 Contra Costa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17815 Contra Costa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17815 Contra Costa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17815 Contra Costa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17815 Contra Costa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

