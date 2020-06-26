All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

1414 Heatherton Avenue

1414 Heatherton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Heatherton Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good Location, beautiful house, close to Supermarket, ***** 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 1977 year built, 1598 SQFTs, Lot 4891 SQFTs. ******** Back yard has fruit trees **** Rowland high School *****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Heatherton Avenue have any available units?
1414 Heatherton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 1414 Heatherton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Heatherton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Heatherton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Heatherton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 1414 Heatherton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Heatherton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1414 Heatherton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Heatherton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Heatherton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1414 Heatherton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Heatherton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1414 Heatherton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Heatherton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Heatherton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Heatherton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Heatherton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
