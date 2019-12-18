All apartments in Rossmoor
Find more places like 3342 Bradbury, #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossmoor, CA
/
3342 Bradbury, #8
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

3342 Bradbury, #8

3342 Bradbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3342 Bradbury Road, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Old Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3342 Bradbury, #8 Available 01/10/20 Rossmoor Townhouse, great floor plans, Patio, large 2 car garage - Beds: 3
Baths: 1.5
Sq. Ft.: 1,190
2 Car Garage
Property Type: Condominium
Style: Colonial
Stories: 2
Year Built:1965
Community:Rossmoor
County:Orange

$2,500 Rent
$2,500 Security Deposit

Well Maintained 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large Master bedroom has 3 closets. Laundry Hook-ups. Shutters throughout. Yard Sized patio leading to oversized 2 car garage. Berber carpet.

AVAILABLE 9/7/18

BJ Properties
(562) 594-5595

Apply On-Line:
www.BJPropertyManagement.com

(RLNE4045785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 Bradbury, #8 have any available units?
3342 Bradbury, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 3342 Bradbury, #8 have?
Some of 3342 Bradbury, #8's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 Bradbury, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
3342 Bradbury, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 Bradbury, #8 pet-friendly?
No, 3342 Bradbury, #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 3342 Bradbury, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 3342 Bradbury, #8 offers parking.
Does 3342 Bradbury, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 Bradbury, #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 Bradbury, #8 have a pool?
No, 3342 Bradbury, #8 does not have a pool.
Does 3342 Bradbury, #8 have accessible units?
No, 3342 Bradbury, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 Bradbury, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3342 Bradbury, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3342 Bradbury, #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3342 Bradbury, #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CASeal Beach, CALos Alamitos, CACypress, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CAGarden Grove, CA
Buena Park, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CAStanton, CASignal Hill, CABellflower, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAParamount, CADowney, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles