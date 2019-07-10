3242 Oak Knoll Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Den (Possible 4th Bedroom), Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, Fireplace, Vertical Blinds, New Carpet, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Large Yard With Gardner Included, Near Rossmoor Shopping Center, Los Alamitos School District, Rossmoor Elementary School, Near Freeways, Rossmoor Park, And Schools.
Amenities
itchen With Wall Oven
Cook Top
Dishwasher
Separate Dining
Ceiling Fan
Fireplace
Vertical Blinds
New Carpet
Laundry Hook-Ups
Double Enclosed Garage With Opener
Large Yard With Gardner Included