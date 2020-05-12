Rent Calculator
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM
12061 Foster Road
Location
12061 Foster Road, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Interior location walking distance to all 4 highly rated schools It feainside Rossmoor, an affluent planned community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12061 Foster Road have any available units?
12061 Foster Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rossmoor, CA
.
Is 12061 Foster Road currently offering any rent specials?
12061 Foster Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12061 Foster Road pet-friendly?
No, 12061 Foster Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rossmoor
.
Does 12061 Foster Road offer parking?
Yes, 12061 Foster Road does offer parking.
Does 12061 Foster Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12061 Foster Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12061 Foster Road have a pool?
No, 12061 Foster Road does not have a pool.
Does 12061 Foster Road have accessible units?
No, 12061 Foster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12061 Foster Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12061 Foster Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12061 Foster Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12061 Foster Road does not have units with air conditioning.
