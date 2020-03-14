Move-In Ready Estates Model. Kitchen has Granite Counters. New waterproof plank flooring throughout. New interior paint. Private gated front Courtyard. Kids can walk to Lee Elementary School across the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11441 Wembley Road have any available units?
11441 Wembley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 11441 Wembley Road have?
Some of 11441 Wembley Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11441 Wembley Road currently offering any rent specials?
11441 Wembley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.