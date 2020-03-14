All apartments in Rossmoor
11441 Wembley Road

11441 Wembley Road · No Longer Available
Location

11441 Wembley Road, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Move-In Ready Estates Model. Kitchen has Granite Counters. New waterproof plank flooring throughout. New interior paint. Private gated front Courtyard. Kids can walk to Lee Elementary School across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11441 Wembley Road have any available units?
11441 Wembley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 11441 Wembley Road have?
Some of 11441 Wembley Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11441 Wembley Road currently offering any rent specials?
11441 Wembley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11441 Wembley Road pet-friendly?
No, 11441 Wembley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 11441 Wembley Road offer parking?
Yes, 11441 Wembley Road offers parking.
Does 11441 Wembley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11441 Wembley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11441 Wembley Road have a pool?
No, 11441 Wembley Road does not have a pool.
Does 11441 Wembley Road have accessible units?
No, 11441 Wembley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11441 Wembley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11441 Wembley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11441 Wembley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11441 Wembley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

