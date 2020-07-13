All apartments in Roseville
Roseville, CA
Terraces at Highland Reserve
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Terraces at Highland Reserve

Open Now until 6pm
700 Gibson Dr · (916) 297-4224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
Harding

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0921 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 1612 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2012 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 1521 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terraces at Highland Reserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
playground
pool table
Located in beautiful Roseville, California, The Terraces at Highland Reserve luxury apartments offers residents three unique floor plans with one, two, or three bedrooms. All residences feature a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, air conditioning, a cozy gas fireplace, and a washer & dryer. You'll be right at home relaxing on your own private balcony or patio. Our ideal location is just one block from the Fountains Shopping Center and Roseville Galleria, and just minutes from I-80 and Highway 65. Call or visit today to see what The Terraces at Highland Reserve can offer you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 1X1 and $350 2 & 3 BDRM
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet $500 for two
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve; Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot).
Storage Details: EXTRA GARAGES FOR STORAGE $175/MONTH PER GARAGE (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terraces at Highland Reserve have any available units?
Terraces at Highland Reserve has 11 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Terraces at Highland Reserve have?
Some of Terraces at Highland Reserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terraces at Highland Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
Terraces at Highland Reserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terraces at Highland Reserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Terraces at Highland Reserve is pet friendly.
Does Terraces at Highland Reserve offer parking?
Yes, Terraces at Highland Reserve offers parking.
Does Terraces at Highland Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terraces at Highland Reserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terraces at Highland Reserve have a pool?
Yes, Terraces at Highland Reserve has a pool.
Does Terraces at Highland Reserve have accessible units?
Yes, Terraces at Highland Reserve has accessible units.
Does Terraces at Highland Reserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terraces at Highland Reserve has units with dishwashers.
Does Terraces at Highland Reserve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Terraces at Highland Reserve has units with air conditioning.
