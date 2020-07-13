Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal playground pool table

Located in beautiful Roseville, California, The Terraces at Highland Reserve luxury apartments offers residents three unique floor plans with one, two, or three bedrooms. All residences feature a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, air conditioning, a cozy gas fireplace, and a washer & dryer. You'll be right at home relaxing on your own private balcony or patio. Our ideal location is just one block from the Fountains Shopping Center and Roseville Galleria, and just minutes from I-80 and Highway 65. Call or visit today to see what The Terraces at Highland Reserve can offer you!