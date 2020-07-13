Terraces at Highland Reserve

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 1X1 and $350 2 & 3 BDRM
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet $500 for two
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve; Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot).
Storage Details: EXTRA GARAGES FOR STORAGE $175/MONTH PER GARAGE (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.