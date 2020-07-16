All apartments in Roseville
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
720 Sunrise Avenue
Last updated June 24 2020 at 4:42 PM

720 Sunrise Avenue

720 Sunrise Avenue · (916) 800-7877
Location

720 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA 95661
Cirby Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 5 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 Bed 2 bath lower level condo in Roseville * Newer carpet and paint * Kitchen comes with all appliances * Refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven-range included * Washer/Dryer in unit * Great location near Riverside and I-80 * Close to shopping and restaurants * Exclusive access to community pool included * Tenant pays additional $100 monthly towards Water/Sewer/Garbage utilities * Assigned covered parking * Sorry, no pets *

***Available Now***

***Matterport tour below is of another 2 bedroom unit in the complex. Floor plan and finishes may differ***

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit Rent916.com or call (916) 452-6000. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Sunrise Avenue have any available units?
720 Sunrise Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 Sunrise Avenue have?
Some of 720 Sunrise Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Sunrise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
720 Sunrise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Sunrise Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 720 Sunrise Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 720 Sunrise Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 720 Sunrise Avenue offers parking.
Does 720 Sunrise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Sunrise Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Sunrise Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 720 Sunrise Avenue has a pool.
Does 720 Sunrise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 720 Sunrise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Sunrise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Sunrise Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Sunrise Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Sunrise Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
