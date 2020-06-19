501 Gibson Dr #1921

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury Condo at the Reserves - Upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium with a one car garage with an option of a second garage $100.00. The reserves offers a built in pool, spa and gym and clubhouse all within a gated community. Close to the Galleria Mall and lots of other shopping and restaurants. Big spacious and bright bedrooms all with walk in closets. Big bathrooms too. Indoor laundry room off kitchen. Refrigerator included. Family room fireplace. This is a strict NO PET property as owner is deathly allergic to pet hair. 6/10/2020. No smoking. $1725 per month. $1725 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities except garbage.



Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, verifiable positive 2 years past rental history. Renters Insurance required. NO evictions, NO exceptions.



