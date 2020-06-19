All apartments in Roseville
501 Gibson Dr #1921

501 Gibson Dr · (916) 517-1619 ext. 1
Location

501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
Harding

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Gibson Dr #1921 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury Condo at the Reserves - Upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium with a one car garage with an option of a second garage $100.00. The reserves offers a built in pool, spa and gym and clubhouse all within a gated community. Close to the Galleria Mall and lots of other shopping and restaurants. Big spacious and bright bedrooms all with walk in closets. Big bathrooms too. Indoor laundry room off kitchen. Refrigerator included. Family room fireplace. This is a strict NO PET property as owner is deathly allergic to pet hair. 6/10/2020. No smoking. $1725 per month. $1725 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities except garbage.

Applications can be found on our website www.resultspm01.com. For additional info on this home,
please contact Results Property Management, Tawney Nemechek: resultspm01@gmail.com
Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, verifiable positive 2 years past rental history. Renters Insurance required. NO evictions, NO exceptions.

Results Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3610127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Gibson Dr #1921 have any available units?
501 Gibson Dr #1921 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Gibson Dr #1921 have?
Some of 501 Gibson Dr #1921's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Gibson Dr #1921 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Gibson Dr #1921 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Gibson Dr #1921 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Gibson Dr #1921 is pet friendly.
Does 501 Gibson Dr #1921 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Gibson Dr #1921 does offer parking.
Does 501 Gibson Dr #1921 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Gibson Dr #1921 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Gibson Dr #1921 have a pool?
Yes, 501 Gibson Dr #1921 has a pool.
Does 501 Gibson Dr #1921 have accessible units?
No, 501 Gibson Dr #1921 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Gibson Dr #1921 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Gibson Dr #1921 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Gibson Dr #1921 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Gibson Dr #1921 does not have units with air conditioning.
